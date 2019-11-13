Traffic stop leads to drug arrest By Editor | November 13, 2019 | 0 Failing to stop at a stop sign led to the arrest of a man on marijuana charges, reports Dunlap Police Chief Clint Huth. Taken into custody was Omar Veracruz, 19. For more see the November 14 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts The stories behind the men: Camp and Custer November 13, 2019 | No Comments »