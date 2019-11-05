Bill Brannon

William “Bill” Franklin Brannon, 83, of Rossville, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Bill was born and raised in the Rossville area and lived his life there. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the Rossville Church of Christ. He was self-employed in construction for many years doing everything from carpentry to plumbing, he worked for several years at Golden Gateway and retired after 15 years with Ridgeway Apartments. When he wasn’t working, Bill enjoyed working in his yard and on his truck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Brannon of Rossville; grandson, Lance Corporal William Chambers of Ringgold, Georgia; four sisters, Pat Taylor, Barbara Perkins, Betty Bradley and Brenda Young; two brothers, Tommy Brannon and Buddy Brannon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Cleo Bowman of Dunlap; and nieces, Charlene Stephens and Pam Bradford.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Sue Brannon; daughters, Deborah (Gary) Oliver and Kathy (Jerry) Mabe; two sisters, Carolyn Morgan and Linda Llewellyn; one brother, Tony Brannon; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family in Dunlap.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 30 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Dennis Chambers officiating. Interment followed in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.

Condolences can be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com. Lane Funeral Home – South Crest Chapel was in charge of arrangements.