Barker receives Chamber’s Howard Hatcher Award

“Surprised, humbled, and grateful” were just a few of the words used by John Barker October 24, after learning he was receiving the Howard Hatcher Award. Named for Hatcher, a longtime volunteer in the community, the award is given each year by the Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce to someone making a difference.

“I have admired Mr. Hatcher for years and years,” said Barker, president of Citizens Tri-County Bank. “Nobody can measure up to him, but to receive this award named for him, I’m so appreciative.”

