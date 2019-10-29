William Stevenson (Steve) “Tanglefoot” Guy, 60, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Erlanger Sequatchie. He attended Falling Water Baptist Tabernacle.

He was preceded in death by his father, IA Guy; his first wife, Lorene Guy; and son-in-law, Timothy Shrader.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Duke Guy; mother, Lettie Guy; children, Stephanie Shrader and Steven Guy; step-children, Brandi (Scott) Murray, Brian (Paige) May, and Terry (Kelsie) May; brothers, Jackie (Tammy) Guy, Junior (Marie) Guy, Billy (Deborah) Guy and Chris Guy; sisters, Marlene (Ricky) Roberts, Darlene Guy and Anita (Terry) Kilgore; 15 grandchildren, Scott and Blake Shrader, Tasi (Joey) Lee, Luke Richardson, Cayden Guy, Caleb West, Bella and Ella Guy, Isla and Connor Murray, Faith, Brinlee, Hunter, Deacon and Tatum May; and two great-grandchildren, Donnie and Cullen Lee.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 27 in the funeral home chapel with Raymond Wrinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.