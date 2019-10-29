Leonard Barker

Leonard Lee Barker was born on November 28, 1936 and passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by loved ones.

Leonard grew up in Dunlap and attended Sequatchie County Schools. He worked at Condra’s Grocery and Goodlett’s Supermarket as a meat cutter and drove a bus for Sequatchie County Schools for almost 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt whenever he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bob” Barker and Ida Cain Barker; brother, James “Bud” Barker; sister, Angeline Barker Johnson; grandson, Joshua Layne, and step-son, Glen Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary Smith Barker; brother, Hollis Barker; sister, Reta Barker McGlothen; daughters, Rhonda (Tyke) Layne and Vicki (Danny) Kerley; stepdaughter, Sharon (Mark) Shadrick; grandchildren, Shaun(Tara) Layne, Cody Layne, Ashlynn (Caleb) Anderson, Danielle (Adam) Green, Benton Kerley, Jozlynn Layne, Rayburn Layne, Isabella Layne, Amanda (Garry) Ramdhany, Hannah Shadrick, and Casey Shadrick; great-grandchildren, Brett Skyles, Taylor Green, Lilli Green, Braylee Kerley, Bryson Kerley, Lella Kearns, Eli Kearns and Rosy Ramdhany.

A graveside service was held at Welch’s Chapel Cemetery on Friday, October 25, officiated by Brian Kearns, pastor of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

Pallbearers for the service include his nephews, Billy Johnson, Donnie Johnson, Gene Barker, Marlin Barker, Heath Johnson, and Mike Brown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.