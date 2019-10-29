Amanda Pauline Hartman, 43, of Harvest, Alabama passed away on October 22, 2019.

Amanda was born in Pikeville on February 3, 1976. She was a 1994 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. Amanda was married to Dan Hartman on December 27, 1997. In 2001, she earned an Associate in Applied Science Business degree from Tarrant County College in Hurst, Texas. She was a full-time mother and previously worked for Geico Insurance. She dearly loved all of her family and friends. Most importantly, Amanda was a believer in and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Grove Baptist Church in Madison, Alabama.

Amanda was preceded in death by her father, Larry Michael Layne; and brother, Robert Michael Layne.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Hartman; daughter, Delaney Hartman; son, Adam Hartman, all of Harvest; mother, Pauline Mears and step-father, Tim Mears of Whitwell.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 26 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ross Clemmons officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Amanda Hartman to: Brain Tumor Research Fund, 210 WTI, 1720 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35294.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.