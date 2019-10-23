Sequatchie County Industrial Development Board formed

A step designed to help bring industry into Sequatchie County was approved by County Commissioners Monday night, October 21. During their regular monthly meeting, the Sequatchie County Commission approved the members of a county industrial development board (IDB).

“Part of our strategic plan has been to create a county industrial development board,” said County Executive Keith Cartrwright. “We have talked about this for several years. The IDB is a facilitator of new industry prospects.”

For more see the October 24 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.