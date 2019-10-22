Kimberly Ann McAllister Murray, 56, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was of the Baptist faith and a 1981 graduate of East Ridge High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Carl and Barbara Ann Loyd McAllister.

She is survived by her daughters, Ashley Murray and Allison (Ryan) Hampton; siblings, Kathy (Roger) Wallace and Terry McAllister; grandchildren, Brianna Murray, Alexis Patton, and Nicholas Hampton; and great-grandson, Gunnar, who is due in January; and nephews, Dusty and Jason Whiteside and Cody Hill.

A memorial service was held Thursday, October 17 in the funeral home chapel.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.