Charles William “Charlie” Rollins, 67, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. Thomas West Medical Center.

He was a member of Dunlap First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, choir member, and Sunday School teacher, along with several other committees. Charlie was an active member of the Sequatchie County Quarterback Club. He also served on the Sequatchie County School Board, where he was a Level 5 member and was chairman for several years. Charlie was the owner of The Sports Place and was a loving husband, father and PopPop, who loved to selflessly serve his community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orin and Alice Rollins.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gloria Long Rollins; two sons, Charles William (Kim) Rollins, Cleveland, and Michael (Jessica) Rollins, Crossville; four grandchildren, Addy, Emma, Briley, and Charlie Rollins; sister, Karen (Randy) Moss, South Pittsburg; three brothers, Edmond (Teresa) Rollins, Prospect, Jody Rollins, Kimball, and Bruce (Terri) Rollins, Soddy Daisy; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 23 at Dunlap First Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Medley officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. The family requests donations be made to Dunlap First Baptist Church or the Charles Rollins Scholarship Fund.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.