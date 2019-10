Old fashioned family fun is available in Dunlap as the 14th Annual Days of Yesteryear Festival is set for October 19-20. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free each day with donations appreciated.

For more, see the October 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.