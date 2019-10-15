Donnie Phillip Harvey, 69, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was of the Church of God faith and was retired from C & D Technologies in Dunlap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip David and Naomi Shubird Harvey; and siblings, Doyle, Dallas, Danny Ray Harvey and Darlene Harvey Reed.

He is survived by his children, Phillip Harvey, Matthew (Gloria) Harvey and Marcus (Angela) Harvey; mother of his three children, Donna Farley Harvey; siblings, Darvin (Francis) Harvey, Dwight Harvey, Diane Sims, Dixie (Harry) Crowe, Douglas (Alice Faye) Harvey; grandchildren, Destiny Stewart, Alexie, Jade and Luke Harvey, Justin Everett; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 14 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Graham Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.