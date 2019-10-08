Susan Cole

Susan Broadbent Cole, 70, of Pikeville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center.

She was born in Wakefield, England. Sue was a wonderful wife and mother. She never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her. Along with her outgoing personality and captivating English accent, she made countless friends. She will forever be in our hearts. We all loved her to the moon and back!

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Alott Caines; father, Herbert Broadbent; and son, David Gutierrez.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Cole; children, Melanie, Nichola, Joe and Karen; brother, David Broadbent; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Gail (Dan) Ewton and Sandra Prater; brother-in-law, Harold Cole; several nieces and nephews and special niece, Maggie Lowdermilk, whom she has been Nanny to for the past nine years and was affectionately known as “Auntie Sue”.

No funeral services were held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 7625 Hamilton Park Drive, Suite 6, Chattanooga, TN 37421.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.