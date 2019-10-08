Siotha Archer Jones

Siotha Dow Archer Jones, 86, of Signal Mountain passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center. She was a member of St. Timothy Episcopal Church and was retired from BellSouth and AT&T Telecommunications.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Richmond and Siotha McEntire Archer; son, Kenneth L. Jones, Jr.; two brothers, James Richmond Archer and Jr., Albert Richmond Archer; and sister, Mary Archer.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Edwin) Goza, Siotha Margaret (Blake) Daniel, and Claudeen (Jim) Barber; sister, Virginia Peak; along with three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, October 4 at Chattanooga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal rescue of your choice, Red Bank High School Band or Sequatchie County High School Band.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.