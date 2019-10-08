James “Byrd” Burgess

James Randall “Byrd” Burgess, 44, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl and Ruth Morgan and Buddy and Gladys Burgess.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Griffith Burgess; parents, Randall and Brenda Morgan Burgess; son, Brent James Burgess; daughter, Meredith Lynn Burgess; two step-sons, Austin Riley and Trace Griffin Frady; brother, J.W. (Shannon) Burgess; and mother and father in-law, Cathy and Billy Woodard.

Graveside services will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.