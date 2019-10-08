Billy Buffington

| | 0

Billy Thomas Buffington, 45, of Signal Mountain passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He attended Galilean Church in Middle Valley and was a 1992 graduate of Sequatchie County High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Thomas Buffington; and grandparents, Jesse Estill, Jr., Willis and Janie Mae Buffington.

He is survived by his mother, Suzanne (Buddy) Estill Ewton; son, Cole Buffington; mother of Cole, Amy Buffington; grandmother, Janie Mae Estill; brother, Brian (Stacy) Buffington; niece and nephew, Belle and Barrett Buffington, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 5 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Fairmount Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment