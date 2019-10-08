Billy Buffington

Billy Thomas Buffington, 45, of Signal Mountain passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He attended Galilean Church in Middle Valley and was a 1992 graduate of Sequatchie County High School.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Thomas Buffington; and grandparents, Jesse Estill, Jr., Willis and Janie Mae Buffington.

He is survived by his mother, Suzanne (Buddy) Estill Ewton; son, Cole Buffington; mother of Cole, Amy Buffington; grandmother, Janie Mae Estill; brother, Brian (Stacy) Buffington; niece and nephew, Belle and Barrett Buffington, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 5 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Fairmount Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.