Alexis Moore

Alexis “Lexi” Moore, 17, of Trenton, Georgia, passed away in a tragic automobile accident on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

She was a senior at Dade County High School taking dual enrollment at Northwestern Tech. She was involved in the marching band and color guard, and was vice president of Health Occupational Students of America. She was an avid reader and a very talented artist with makeup and drawing. Her ambition after graduation was to enter Forensic Pathology at George Mason University.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Gloria Thurman, Jr.; great-grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Alder; and great-grandmother, Verna Poe.

Survivors include her mother, Tiffany (Charles) Robertson of Trenton, Georgia; father, Tony (Crystal) Moore of Dunlap; siblings, Layla Gordy, Angel Hall, Kelsey Hall, and Gavin Maynor; nephew, Clark Lawrence; grandparents, Ricky (Reba) Moore, Wanda Nunley, Garland (Dianne) Bolding, Mary Bolding, and Rebecca Jones; uncles, John (Cindy) Thurman and Leonard Moore; aunts, Ruth Ann “Sissy’ Tuders, Barbara Moore Owens, and Pam White; many cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 9 at Trenton First Baptist Church with Brother Mike Howell officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Cemetery in Jasper.

Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory of Trenton, Georgia was in charge of arrangements.