Jack Huffman, 80, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jack was a carpenter and built many homes in the Sequatchie Valley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Claris Huffman; parents, Tommy and Mary Huffman; several brothers and sisters; son, Gary Huffman; and grandson, Shane Huffman.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Patty Wright, Mt. Juliet; Theresa Hicks, Jackie Huffman and Doris Huffman, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Chrissy and Rachael Wright, Megan Hicks, Gerald Huffman, Courtney Shelor, Natasha Roberts, Jennifer Hicks, Bailey Hobbs, Maycee Swafford, and Carissa Huffman; great-grandchildren, Shay, Haley and Coby Huffman, Piper and Adam Shelor, and Mallory Roberts; brothers, Bobby Huffman, Waynesboro, Jimmy Huffman, Eastpointe, Michigan, and Roger Huffman, Detroit, Michigan.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 29 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Michael Grant officiating. Burial was in Camp Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.