Lynn Walker “Ducky” Layne, 60, of Dunlap passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ida Hackworth Layne.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Carey Layne, as well as best friends, Richie Higdon and Tommy Wallace.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 1 in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Hot Water Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to help pay for funeral expenses.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.