Raymond Robert “Chip” Fischer, 44, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond J. Fischer.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Styczykowski; children, Dakota, Raymond (RJ) and Marshall; godchild, Ashley Paider; mother, Chris Sweetman; mothers and fathers-in-law, William (Angela) Styczykowski and Gail (Martin) Lesczynski; grandfather, Gordan Sweetman; aunt and uncle, Tommy and Debby Lentz; cousins, Meghan Sweetman, Triston Otte and Tim Lentz, along with several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

No services will be held.

The family suggests that those who desire to remember Chip, please make donations in his memory to The American Brain Tumor Association 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave # 550 Chicago, IL 60631.

