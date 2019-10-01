Ashley Mink

Ashley Gayle Phipps Mink, 32, of Jonesboro, Arkansas died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born in Trenton, Georgia, she had lived in Northeast Arkansas since March 2012, moving there from Signal Mountain, Tennessee.

Ashley was a member of the church of Christ at Viva Drive in Trumann, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine Sue Phipps and Damon Larry Phipps. Survivors include her husband, Brandon Mink of Bay, Arkansas and brothers, Larry Phipps (Jane) of Signal Mountain, Tennessee and Chris Mallet of Red Bank, Tennessee. Along with her physical family, Ashley leaves behind many close friends and her 3 “Mamas”.

Ashley was very tenderhearted, with a big soft spot for animals. Her entire life almost always included a dog in the house. During her high school and college years, she played several sports, including softball, volleyball, and basketball. She was an avid Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, no matter win or lose. Fords were her go-to vehicles, taking after her Dad’s love for them. She freely admitted to being the champ at taking naps, even proclaiming she could win a gold medal in that event if it were in the Olympics. She loved to laugh and attempted to make others do the same. Her vast knowledge of the Bible impressed everyone she met. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Dunlap church of Christ in Dunlap with Freddie Clayton officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider lasting memorials be given to either the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or The American Cancer Society.