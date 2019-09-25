City proposes property tax increase to $0.826

The City of Dunlap is considering a property tax increase of $0.037 per $100 of assessed property. The first of three required budget ordinance readings on the increase was approved by the City Commission during its meeting on September 19.

If three budget readings, which include the increase plus a number of specific details about the city budget, pass, the rate would increase to $0.826 per $100 of assessed property. The increase is about $9 per year on a home appraised at $100,000.

