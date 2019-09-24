William “Kirk” Rogers, 65, of Dunlap, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was owner and operator of Rogers Furniture and Appliance Store for many years. He was an ordained minister who loved nothing more than sharing the truth with anyone who had ears. He spent time both on and off the road playing and writing country music, as well as recording with a few artists he helped develop. He was very passionate about his faith and his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.L. and Johnnie Cunningham Rogers, along with several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Michaelene Easterly Rogers; children, Daniel (Anna) Rogers, Stacy (Chad) Barger, and Sarah (JT) Neff; two aunts, Hallie Pope and Ruby McGlothen; five grandchildren, Chloe and Hallie Barger, Caitlyn and Brianna Rogers and Elliott Neff, along with several brothers and sisters in-law and cousins.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, September 20 at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sten Crisco and Pastor Jerry Stockwell officiating.

