Ervin Jackson Keener, Jr., 60, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Erlanger Sequatchie. He was of the Church of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Lou Boston; and brother, Clarence Keener.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Tammy Keener; son, Kenneth Wayne Keener; brother, Bobby (Brenda) VonRohr; sisters, Margie Hitchox, Louise Miller and Mary Elizabeth Thomas; special cousin, Carolyn Sims; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 20 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.