True friendship shines at SCMS 2019 Homecoming

Choosing an escort as a homecoming candidate can be difficult, especially for younger students, but for Sequatchie County Middle School sixth grader Gracie Johnson, the decision was easy. Gracie picked Matthew Hart, her friend since first grade, to escort her onto the field September 5.

Matthew, a student with autism, is comforted when around close friends such as Gracie, said Matthew’s paraprofessional, Judi Durbin. She has long known of the students’ friendship but was surprised when a group of Gracie’s friends came up to her with a question.

For more see the September 19 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.