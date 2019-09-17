Myrtle Hall

Myrtle Louis Pritchett Hall, 82, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, September 15 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josa Mae Henry; husband, Oren Hall; and brothers, Truman Pritchett, Charles Henry, Leon Henry, Alex Henry and Jerry Henry.

She is survived by her children, William (Kathy) Cooley, Tommy Cooley, Cynthia (Ronn) Honeycutt, and Dianna (Steve) Swaggerty; sisters, Wilma (J.E.) Price, Brenda (Claude) Coffman, and Bernice (Freddie) Bailey, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 17 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.