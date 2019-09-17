Betty Stewart, 84, of Graysville, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Stewart; son, Stoney Stewart; granddaughter, Missy Stewart; parents, Chester and Nellie Swanner; brother, Edgar Swanner; and sister, Jerline Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Audrey Cranmore, Hendon Community, Graysville, Dorothy Harvey, Hixson, Helen Shell, Lewis Chapel, Dunlap, and Rose Gibson, Red Bank; nine grandchildren; and sister, Shilvie Harvey, Graysville.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 14 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steve James officiating. Burial was in Hendon Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.