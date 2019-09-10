William Pittman

William Ernest Pittman, 79, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. He was born in Pulaski County, Illinois and graduated from Grand Chain Community High School in Grand Chain, Illinois.

Mr. Pittman was retired from the United States Army having served our country in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, two Overseas Service Bars, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Parachutist Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and six Service Stripes. After retiring from the Army, he worked for Petroleum Helicopters where he flew in Saudi Arabia and Africa. He also played bugle in the 203 Chapter of Vietnam Veterans for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble E. and Julia Bowles Pittman; sisters, Glenda Faye Pittman and Myrtle Jane Merchant; and brother, Noble Evers Pittman, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Cloutier Pittman; children, Michelle (Tom) Owens, Robin Youngblood, Mark (Priscilla) Pittman, Kevin (Tonya) Pittman, and Bruce Guyette; siblings, Ila Jean Ulrich, Geraldine Batlle, Joyce Ann Taylor, James Thomas Pittman, Jo Vaughn, Robert Paul Pittman; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13 at 11:30 a.m. with burial to follow in Chattanooga National Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.