James Stewart

James Lee Stewart, 65, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of East Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil James and Ruby Lee Johnson Stewart; son, Jason Neal-Stewart; and brother, Michael Stewart.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Burns Stewart; children, Timothy (Heather) Stewart, Stephen Neal, and Randy (Shelbie) Neal; siblings, Gail Stewart, Darlene (Terry) Barker and Ronnie Stewart; grandchildren, Serenity, Randall, Tyler, Miranda, Stephen and Brendon.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 11 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Benoit officiating. Burial followed in Graham Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.