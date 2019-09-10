Clarence (Bubba) Plank, 66, of Signal Mountain, died Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was a member of Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Plank and Cora Skyles; two sisters, Emma Lee Sanders and Rita Joyce Ritchie; and two brothers, William Pickett and Donnie Plank.

Bubba is survived by his wife, Vickie Frazey Plank; three sisters, Wilma Kirby, Rose Mary Smart, and Betty Jo Smith; and two brothers, Roger Plank and Charles Pickett.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Larry Miller officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 11 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. until hour of service.

Internment will take place in Chattanooga Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Funeral Home of Chattanooga.