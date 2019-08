Experienced and newer cyclists, plus those who may not have ridden a bicycle in years, are invited to take part in Cycle Sequatchie. The main attraction of the October 5 event is a set of four different cycling routes, with a meal and expo among the activities following.

Each route begins at Cycle Sequatchie’s base, Harris Park in Dunlap, including the 16-mile “Sequatchie Stroll.”

For more see the August 29 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.