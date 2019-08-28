Fast Pace Urgent Care breaks ground

For weeks, speculation grew on what would be coming to property at the U.S. Highway 127/U.S. Highway 28 intersection in Dunlap. A new restaurant was the thought of some, as excavation work continued. A sign placed recently made it official, Fast Pace Urgent Care is adding to its 100 locations with a new clinic planned to open in October or November.

“More than half of our clinics are in Tennessee,” said Fast Pace’s Jake Willbanks. He is a member of the marketing team and attended groundbreaking ceremonies August 22.

