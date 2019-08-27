Roy Mannon

Roy Preston Mannon, 72, of Whitwell died Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a member of East Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alma Sisk Mannon; wife, Rachel Mannon; brothers, George, Jim and Jack Mannon; and sister, Mary Curtis.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Johnston, Whitwell; sisters, Debbie Kingsley, Paula Warner and Dovie Christman; brothers, Mike, Henry and Gary Mannon; 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, along with four stepdaughters and two stepsons.

He loved his church and there was a memorial service to honor Mr. Mannon on Sunday, August 25 at East Valley Baptist Church.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.