Lafern Swanger

Lefern McDowell Swanger, 83, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at NHC Sequatchie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ethel Bailey McDowell; husband, Haskel Swanger; grandson, Casey Dean; two sisters, Barbara Swanger and Pat Moody; half-brother, Clarence McDowell; and half-sister, Loretta Blaylock

She is survived by her children, Kathy Dean, Tammy (Craig) Boston, and Coy (Cathy) Swanger; grandchildren, Crystal Layne, Candace Layne, Caleb Dean, Cameron Swanger, Gavin Akins and Brandon Akins; and great-grandchildren, Logan McDaniel, Lydia Green and Eli Maynor.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 28 in the funeral home chapel with Clint Huth officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

