Jan Griffith

Janice Marie “Jan” Whittenburg Griffith, 64, of Dunlap, left this world to gain her wings on August 24, 2019. She was a loving daughter, mother, nanny, sister and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Layne.

She is survived by her parents, Olin and Marie Kilgore Whittenburg; children, Angelia Griffith, Michael and Robert Griffith; sisters, Gina Randall and Loretta Dockery; brothers, Buster, Marty, Stacy and Jackie Whittenburg; grandchildren, Cody Miller, Savannah Miller, Alexis Griffith, Courtney Griffith, Kylee Griffith, Rylee Griffith, Mikey Griffith; and four beautiful great-babies, Bently, Tristan, Lettie and Sophie.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 27 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Whittenburg Family Cemetery.

