Elbert Laverne “Buddy” Billingsley, 71, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence. He was of the Church of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edley and Flora West Billingsley; sisters, Betty Sue Harmon, Elizabeth Summerville and Glenda Hicks, and grandsons, Chase and Chance Billingsley.

He is survived by his wife, Treva Harmon Billingsley; children, Angie Graham, Tina (Glen) Wade-Reece, Christy Ann (Billy) Reed, Eddie (Melissa) Billingsley, Lisa Harmon, Eric Kelly, Miranda Kelly and Eva Billingsley; grandchildren, Cecily Graham, Lamar Wade, Tesia Billingsley, Jasmine Wade, Shawn Billingsley, Seth Dempsey, Latisha Kelly, Zoe Landenberger and Cloe Billingsley; great-grandchildren, Miley Graves, Paisley Billingsley, Kaidence Williams, and William Knight

A memorial service was held Sunday, August 25 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Benoit officiating.

