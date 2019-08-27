Betty Austin

Betty Grace Johnson Austin, 93, went to heaven on August 26, 2019.

She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years, and the Kenneth Wilson Sunday School Class. She retired from Sequatchie County Bank after 32 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, T.H. Austin, Jr.; her parents, Lester and Bertie Johnson; and brother, Jack H. Johnson.

She is survived by her son, L. Thomas (Martha) Austin; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Dusty) Mitchell, Ashley (William) Martin, Laura (Brooks) Potteiger and Thomas (Jessica) Austin; 13 great-grandchildren, Austin, Grace, Brody and Cain Mitchell, Carlisle, Hattie and Margot Martin, Taylor, Jocelyn, Evie Kate Frost and Providence Potteiger, Vivian and Aaron Austin and special caregiver, Marcia Turner Smith.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jared Wood officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill UMC Building Fund, 5605 East Valley Road, Dunlap, TN 37327.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.