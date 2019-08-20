Sheddy C. Thacker, 78, of Whitwell, died at NHC Dunlap, Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Mr. Thacker was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Edna Morrison Thacker; his wife, Linda McGowan Thacker; infant son, Sheddy Thacker, Jr.; daughter, Vanessa Graham; two sisters, Linda Campbell and Faye Rutherford; and four brothers, Lester, Elmer, Jimmy Don and Charles Thacker.

Survivors include his daughter, Ada (Dana) Hall, Jasper; two brothers, George (Brenda) Thacker, Whitwell and Ronnie Thacker, Dunlap; three grandchildren, Dana Hall, Jr., Daniel Hall and Nathan Graham; four great-grandchildren, Tessa and Alex Hall, Wesson Graham and Ruger Chapman; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Monday, August 19 in the funeral home chapel with Alec Long officiating. Burial was in Red Hill Cemetery in Whitwell.

