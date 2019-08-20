Roy Preston Mannon, 72, of Whitwell died Friday, August 16, 2019.

Mr. Mannon was a member of East Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Alma Sisk Mannon; brothers, George, Kim and Jack Mannon; and sister, Mary Curtis.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Johnston of Whitwell; sisters, Debbie Kingsley, Paula Warner and Dovie Christian; brothers, Mike, Henry and Gary Mannon; 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He loved his church. There will be a memorial service to honor Mr. Mannon on Sunday, August 25 at 10:45 a.m. at East Valley Baptist Church.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.