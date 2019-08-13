Patty Grady Clayton, 84, of Dunlap, died at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Mrs. Clayton was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Willie Rubel Clayton; and parents, Max and Mildred Lockridge Grady. She was a member of the church of Christ of Dunlap.

Survivors include sons, Freddie (Tammy) Clayton and Kim (Cheryl) Clayton; and a daughter, Debbie (Glenn) Eidson, all of Dunlap; seven grandchildren, Jarred, Hannah, Sarah, Rebekah, David, Darren and Willie; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Grady of Missouri and Jerry Grady of Mississippi; and a sister, Charlotte Vent of Mississippi.

Funeral services were held Saturday, August 10 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton and Drew Milligan officiating. Burial followed in Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.