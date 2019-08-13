Patty Grady Clayton
Patty Grady Clayton, 84, of Dunlap, died at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Mrs. Clayton was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Willie Rubel Clayton; and parents, Max and Mildred Lockridge Grady. She was a member of the church of Christ of Dunlap.
Survivors include sons, Freddie (Tammy) Clayton and Kim (Cheryl) Clayton; and a daughter, Debbie (Glenn) Eidson, all of Dunlap; seven grandchildren, Jarred, Hannah, Sarah, Rebekah, David, Darren and Willie; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Grady of Missouri and Jerry Grady of Mississippi; and a sister, Charlotte Vent of Mississippi.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 10 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton and Drew Milligan officiating. Burial followed in Johnson-Lewis Cemetery.
An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.
Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.