No property tax increase for Sequatchie

With little discussion, the 2019-2020 Sequatchie County budget was approved by Commission vote on July 29. The budget requires no property increase, with the rate remaining at $2.4422 per $100 of assessed property value.

Monday’s vote was part of a special called meeting of the Sequatchie County Commission. The budget had been presented earlier this month. A required waiting period allowed for publication and for Commissioners to fully study it.

