County is recipient of $75,000 tourism grant

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced 27 communities will receive more than $1.3 million in Tourism Enhancement Grants to assist with tourism infrastructure assets. Sequatchie County is one of the grant recipients, with $75,000 to be awarded.

The two agencies partnered to assist counties and cities seeking to improve local tourism assets and ultimately, attract more visitors to their area. In 2017, visitors added $20.7 billion to Tennessee’s economy.

For more see the August 1 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.