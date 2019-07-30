Tommy Vaughn

Tommy H. Vaughn, 70, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Tommy was an avid outdoorsman and spent countless hours deer hunting in his younger years, then, later in life, enjoyed relaxing with a fishing pole with his close friends. He relished every moment spent with his grandsons, never missing the chance to teach gun safety or go out for some

target practice. He liked the simple life and a hot cup of coffee.

He was the loving father of Tammy (John) Chapman, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; brother of Joyce (Marty) Humble and Peggy Vaughn of Dunlap, and Jimmy Vaughn of Red Bank; doting grandfather of Connor, Joseph and Preston Chapman; and uncle of Matthew and Heather Vaughn.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 26 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Larry Dishman officiating.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.