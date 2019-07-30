Dunlap Was Always “Home” Bobbie Dean Heard Blake loved her hometown of Dunlap and the Sequatchie Valley. She was born in Dunlap on December 12, 1928 to Jud and Velma Heard and was the second of 10 children.

She graduated from Sequatchie County High School and, at the age of 19, moved to Jacksonville, Florida, to live with her aunt and uncle, where she met and married her late husband, Bruce Blake. They had a son, Richard (Rick) Blake, who later moved to Encinitas, California, where he passed away in January, 2018.

Bobbie was a dental assistant in Florida for many years, which was a source of great pride for her, although she never forgot her roots, and made yearly trips “back home” to visit family and friends.

Bobbie’s dream of moving closer to home was realized after retirement in 1990 when she and her husband bought a house in Hixson close to her family.

After the death of her husband, Bobbie enjoyed many trips “across the mountain” to eat at the Cookie Jar Cafe or the Dunlap Restaurant with her sister and brother-in-law. It always thrilled her soul to drive over Hwy. 111 and watch “the valley” unfold in front of her. During her trips to Dunlap, she enjoyed riding around town, looking at where the old “homeplace” used to be and reminiscing about days gone by.

Bobbie was a wonderful person who loved the Lord and exemplified the Fruits of the Spirit. She was always content and happy, no matter where she was or what she was doing. She never met a stranger, greeting everyone with a hug and a smile…and inevitably telling them how much she loved them. She was a very giving person who helped many in need, expecting nothing in return. She loved to laugh and have fun and was especially fond of children and small animals. Nothing brought her more joy than reaching out to touch a baby, or having a dog sitting at her feet, or feeding the birds in her backyard.

More than anything else, Bobbie loved the Lord and was a member of Red Bank Presbyterian Church. During any conversation she had, she would always give God the glory for her good health and for taking care of her in her long life, especially after her husband passed away. She was a woman of Faith, and although dementia quickly took her memory, God was always at the forefront of her mind.

As her health declined, Bobbie became a resident of The Lantern Memory Care Unit at Morning Pointe of Hixson, where she lived for over three years. After a short illness, she passed away at the age of 90 at Life Care of Red Bank on July 15th, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, her parents, and four brothers, Charles, Raymond, Carl and Harold. She is survived by two brothers, Kenneth (Hixson) and Larry (Calhoun, Georgia) and three sisters, Vivian Long (Orlando, Florida), Sandra Leuty (Hixson), and Wanda Runyon (Soddy Daisy), many nieces and nephews, and a special brother-in-law, Buddy Leuty (Hixson).

Funeral services were held at Lane Funeral Home on July 16th, 2019, in Chattanooga. She was buried at the Chattanooga

National Cemetery with her husband.