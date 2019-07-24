Hubner to double hiring with building acquisition

Hubner Manufacturing Corporation, a German-based subsidiary of Hubner Group, has entered into an agreement for a lease-option of the former Tecumseh Manufacturing building on Industrial Drive in Dunlap. The deal allows Hubner to double job projections for 135, as 66 jobs were announced during the company’s community meeting in Dunlap March 6.

“Hubner plans to start moving machines into the building on August 8 and start their remodeling,” said Dunlap Mayor Dwain Land.

For more see the July 25 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.

2 Comments

  1. Sam Kennedy on July 24, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    When will the hiring process start for supervisors

  2. Keith Kopecky on July 26, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    How do I obtain a job application or submit a resume?

