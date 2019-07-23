Roland Green, Sr., 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Tuesday, July 6, 2019 at his home. He attended Way of the Cross Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his son, Perry Green.

He is survived by his three daughters, Patricia LaCourse, Soddy Daisy, Rhonda Crow, Dallas, Georgia, and Pamela Lee, Woodstock, Georgia; three sons, Roland Green, Jr., Hendon Community, Gailand Green, Smyrna, Georgia, and Ronald Green, Marietta, Georgia; sister, Roberta Smith, Chattanooga; several nieces and nephews; 26 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.