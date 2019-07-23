Mary Lou Norris Hickey, 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her residence. She was a longtime member of Dunlap United Methodist Church, was a homemaker and spent her time taking care of everyone around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Gordy Hickey; parents, John Frank and Crittie Norris; brothers, J. Harold (Spook) Norris, Bernard Norris, Robert Arnold Norris and Billie Norris; sisters, Leona Norris Bozell and Linda Helen Ames.

She is survived by sons, Greg (Shannon) Hay and Jeff Hickey; daughters, Nancy Hay, Carrie Hickey and Sherry Hickey Vaughn; sister, Ruby Nell Milton; grandsons, Barker (Sarah) Vaughn, Zach Hay, John Frank Hay and Kyle Hickey; granddaughters, Marieta (Chris) Aalberg, Lacy (Rodney) Smith, Sarah Hay, Alexis Vaughn, Ashley Hickey, Caitlin Evans and Stacie (Hayden) Cox; 14 great-grandchildren and special friends, Donny Custer and Dora Childress.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 24 at the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Memorial Gardens in Dunlap.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.