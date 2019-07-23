Kimberly Burgess

Kimberly Rene’ Pike Burgess, 54, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents William Stafford and Claudia Jane Pike Angel; grandmother, Helen Boling

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Burgess; son, Skylar Whitfield; sisters, Jennifer (Michael) Hitchcox and Samona Berry; brothers, Adrian and Damon (Jennifer) Berry; two grandchildren, Albert Gage and Jesse’Ann Dixon, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chris Garcia officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.