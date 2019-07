Kooper Richard and his grandmother, Patsy Richard, were at a Dunlap business recently when City of Dunlap Police Officer Mark Fyfe drove up.

“Kooper has always been afraid of policemen and did not see them in a good light,” said his grandmother. “When Officer Mark arrived, he noticed Kooper watching him, so he invited him over to look at his police car, his handcuffs and his badge.

