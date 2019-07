Vincent Garner, 53, was captured by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Marshals at a home in Sequatchie County Tuesday evening, July 16. He was taken into custody without incident. Garner was indicted by a federal grand jury in Chattanooga on drug and weapon charges in 2016. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for later this week. For more, see the July 25 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.