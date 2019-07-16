Tammy Rothwell

Tammy Lynn Rothwell, 45, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. She loved her family and children, loved music and embraced life to the fullest.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kayla Renae Rothwell; sister, Teresa Kay Holland; and grandparents, John and Margaret Gray, and Foyl and Sue Cooper.

She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Meagan Nicole Hitchcox, Bledsoe County; sons, Tyler Jordan Hitchcox, Chattanooga and Sebastian Chase Rothwell, Bledsoe County; parents, John and Peggy Gray, Dunlap; sister, Tina Renae Gray, Bledsoe County; and loving nephew, Brandon Scott Holland.

Funeral services were held Wednesday July 17 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was held in Hawkins Cemetery.

Visit www.moorefuneralhometrenton.com to share condolences.

Funeral arrangements were made by Moore Funeral Home of Trenton, Georgia.